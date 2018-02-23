REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in North Center, right now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Center look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in North Center via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1911 West Larchmont Ave., #3A




Over at 1911 West Larchmont Ave., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,225 / month. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, storage space and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (View the listing here.)

2152 West Fletcher St., #GDN



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2152 West Fletcher St. It's being listed for $1,250 / month. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. (Here's the full listing.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News