FOOD & DRINK

New 'Aloha Poke' outpost opens in Old Town

Photo: Janice L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Hawaiian spot, offering poke and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Aloha Poke, the new addition is located at 163 West N Ave. in Old Town.

This is the ninth locale for the rapidly expanding Hawaiian-style chain, which specializes in customizable poke bowls with fresh, marinated fish topped with a variety of ingredients. According to its website, more locations are in the works in California, Colorado, the District of Columbia, Wisconsin and beyond.

As with most poke restaurants, customers start with a base for their bowl like white or brown rice and mixed greens; then select a protein like tuna, salmon or tofu; add seasonings like ginger, scallion or tobiko; and finally top it off with a sauce like wasabi, sesame oil, or yuzu ranch.

There are signature bowls on the menu as well, like the "Aloha" with pineapple, cucumber, jalapeno and more. (You can view the full menu here.)

Aloha Poke has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Janice L., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 20th, said: "The newest Aloha Poke has opened in Old Town! Conveniently located at the corner of North Ave and Wells Street, this location is a great addition to the neighborhood."

Head on over to check it out: Aloha Poke is open daily from 10am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News