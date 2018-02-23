FOOD & DRINK

'Spicy Mexican Grill' food truck arrives in North Center

Photo: Photo: Spicy Mexican Grill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new food truck and Mexican spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 3925 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Larchmont Ave & Byron St) in North Center, the new addition is called Spicy Mexican Grill.

This new taco truck features a selection of 14 different tacos, along with nachos and a host of Mexican pop flavors, according to its Yelp page.

Expect to see taco offerings like carne asada with onions and cilantro, chorizo with Chihuahua cheese and tortilla strips, and fried tilapia with coleslaw and mango habanero salsa.

There's quesadillas and elote Mexican-style corn-in-a-cup with mayo, red chili, queso fresco and butter. (Check out its full menu on the business' Facebook page here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.

Patrick R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 18th, said: "Tacos are the perfect food in my opinion, and you can never have too many taco joints. This place just opened, selling tacos with some appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks, and it was great!"

Yelper Emma C. added: "Pretty good taco place! All of the tacos I had were tasty: the chicken, the fish and the steak, but the chicken was definitely my favorite. The chicken in the taco was just so tasty!"

Head on over to check it out: Spicy Mexican Grill is open weekdays from 11am-9pm, and weekends from 10am-9pm.
