Chicago Park District online registration for spring starts Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Online registration for the Chicago Park District's spring park programs begins next week.

Registration starts 9 a.m. Monday for parks located west of California Avenue. Registration starts 9 a.m. Tuesday for parks east of California Avenue.

In-person registration is scheduled to begin March 3 at most park locations, with some sites starting on March 5. Most programming begins the week of April 2 and runs through the week of June 4.

Outdoor baseball, softball, soccer and basketball leagues starts soon as the park district prepares for spring programming in the parks. Indoor activities such as swimming and gymnastics programs will also be available for enrollment.

New this year, Horner Park will host a glow-in-the-dark sports series that will make playing dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, floor hockey, and football even more exciting.

In addition to sports, cultural and artistic programs are also available for youth, teens, adults and seniors, including piano classes in a new, state-of-the-art piano lab at Garfield Park, theater and dance instruction at South Shore Cultural Center to nature exploration at North Park Village Nature Center.

For more information, contact your local park, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or call 312-742-PLAY.
