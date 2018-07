EMBED >More News Videos Newsviews: Final stretch before March 20 primary election, Part 1

Illinois' March 20 primary election is only three weeks away, when voters will determine several key races including governor.The governor's race could be the most expensive in U.S. history, according to ProPublica. The five leading candidates have already raised more than $136 million - and we're still months from the general election.What approach will candidates take in these final says of the campaign to get voters?Political science professors Twyla Blackmond Larnell, of Loyola University, and Wayne Steger, of DePaul University, talked about the final stretch.