99-year-old woman held hostage in Utah

A man is facing charges after he held a 99-year-old woman hostage.Police were attempting to catch shooting suspect Freddy Alexander Velasquez when he ran into a home near Salt Lake City, Utah.Once inside, Velasquez threatened Doris Rucker Wasden and her family."He was just scared I guess and he grabbed me by my hands and then I just sit on the floor on my bum so I didn't get hurt," Wasden said. "So then he realized I was a very old woman, so he was pretty nice."