99-year-old woman held hostage in Utah

99-year-old Doris Rucker Wasden was held hostage in her home by Freddy Alexander Velasquez.

A man is facing charges after he held a 99-year-old woman hostage.

Police were attempting to catch shooting suspect Freddy Alexander Velasquez when he ran into a home near Salt Lake City, Utah.

Once inside, Velasquez threatened Doris Rucker Wasden and her family.

"He was just scared I guess and he grabbed me by my hands and then I just sit on the floor on my bum so I didn't get hurt," Wasden said. "So then he realized I was a very old woman, so he was pretty nice."
