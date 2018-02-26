REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,300 Rent You In the West Loop, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in the West Loop?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,300 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

167 North Desplaines St.




Listed at $2,300 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 167 North Desplaines St. (at W Randolph St. & N Desplaines St.). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

353 North Desplaines St.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 353 North Desplaines St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month. The building features concierge service, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management and a residents lounge.

In the furnished apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

300 North Canal St., #331




Here's a studio apartment at 300 North Canal St., that's going for $2,279 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed.

In the building, look for a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

730 West Couch Pl.




Located at 730 West Couch Pl., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,235/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management and a business center. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
