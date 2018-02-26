REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Lakeview, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Lakeview are hovering around $1,380 (compared to a $1,475 average for Chicago). But how does the low-end pricing on a Lakeview rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

505 W Belmont Ave., #4k




Listed at $750 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment, located at 505 W Belmont Ave. (at W Belmont Ave. & N Pine Grove Ave.), is 28.7 percent less than the $1,051 / month median rent for a studio in Lakeview. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a fireplace, ceiling fans and on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

711 W Belmont Ave., #307




Here's a studio apartment at 711 W Belmont Ave. (at W Belmont Ave. & N Halsted St.), which, at 500-square-feet, is going for $795 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace and plenty of closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. (See the full listing here.)

3734 North Pine Grove Ave., #103




Then there's this apartment at 3734 North Pine Grove Ave., listed at $835 / month. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a ceiling fan. The building features on-site laundry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome. (See the listing here.)

3941 North Pine Grove Ave., #217




This studio apartment, situated at 3941 North Pine Grove Ave., is listed for $845 / month. In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and plenty of closet space. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. The building offers a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry, on-site management, secured entry and bike storage. (See the listing here.)

739 W Belmont Ave., #303




Over at 739 W Belmont Ave., there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment, going for $850 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher, ample closet space and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. (View the listing here.)
