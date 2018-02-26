FOOD & DRINK

New Spanish spot 'Bar Biscay' debuts in West Town

Photo: Bar Biscay/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Spanish on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Bar Biscay, the new addition is located at 1450 W. Chicago Ave. in West Town.

This new spot comes from the same folks behind Lincoln Park's mfk Restaurant, and features Northern Spanish-style cuisine with hints of French sensibilities.

On the menu, expect to see sharable plates like white anchovy with grilled asparagus, whipped cabarales blue cheese with pickled red onion and grilled chicken livers. There's also a selection of cheeses and charcuterie, along with fresh seafood tapas like scallop ceviche, mussels and cold-smoked mackerel.

For entrees, look for dishes such as duck confit, steak frites, sausage-stuffed peppers and whole oxtail with watercress and orange gemolata.

Rounding things out are desserts like buckwheat galette with Calvados apple, Meyer lemon cheese and hazelnuts and espresso cream puffs with cocoa nib glaze and pistachio cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Bar Biscay is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Naywri W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on February 21st, said: "This is from the owners of MFK Restaurant in Lincoln Park. This is a mid-end restaurant. I had the crushed fingerlings that are thick potato pieces and it came with vermouth aioli. The sauce was great: not too salty or too bland."

Emily R. added: "I had the pleasure of visiting on opening night and they knocked it out of the park! Our party of three had a wooden "booth" near the bar--very nice space with fun lighting (our booth and the place as a whole)."

And maggie t. said: "Sharp interior, good drinks, relaxed vibe, solid service."

Head on over to check it out: Bar Biscay is open Tuesday-Thursday from 3pm-1am and Friday, and Saturday from 3pm-2am. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
