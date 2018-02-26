FOOD & DRINK

Mexican spot 'Edgewater Tacos' opens its doors

Photo: Edgewater T./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Mexican on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The new addition to Edgewater, called Edgewater Tacos, is located at 5624 N. Broadway (between Bryn Mawr Ave & United States Highway 14).

This new spot--located in the former Apart Pizza Company, which moved to a new locale last fall--features an extensive menu of Mexican mainstays like tacos, burritos, tortas and more.

On the menu, expect to see items such as a marinated pork burrito served with grilled pineapple, chorizo chimichanga deep-fried burrito, scrambled eggs and ham torta topped with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream; and dinner plates like flautas with a choice of fillings, topped with guacamole and sour cream. (You can check out a partial menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Edgewater Tacos is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Wendy E. added: "Meat was super tender and flavorful. Horchata was just as good too! Friendly people. Definitely will be back!"

And Lisa B. said: "Great authentic Mexican food! I had the chicken enchiladas and it was very good. Service was wonderful; can not wait to go back."

Head on over to check it out: Edgewater Tacos is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-11pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News