3 charged in Loop CTA tunnel robbery

Delonte Sawyer (left) and Dernandiez Lindsey (right). (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people wanted for robbing a CTA rider in a subway tunnel have been charged, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The attack happened in the 200-block of South State Street in the tunnels connecting the Red and Blue Lines at about 7 a.m. on February 13, police said.

Police said that a 17-year-old victim was confronted by the attackers, who asked for his property. The victim was struck in the mouth and had his property taken.

Delonte Sawyer, 20, Dernandiez Lindsey, 18, both of Chicago, have been charged with one count of robbery, police said. A 17-year-old boy has also been charged with one count of robbery.
