Chicago Board of Elections hiring poll workers for March 20 primary

CHICAGO (WLS) --Election workers are needed in Chicago for the upcoming primary on March 20.
The Chicago Election Board said there are a lot of openings, particularly on the North Side. The board is also interested in those who can provide bilingual assistance for Spanish, Chinese Hindi and Polish speakers.
Judges make $190 and need to complete a three-hour training. They need to work from 5 a.m. through the time after polls close at 7 p.m. when all records and voting equipment is secured.
Election coordinators will be paid $350. Election coordinator duties include trouble-shooting equipment, ensuring accessibility and helping administer Election Day Registration. Election coordinators must complete the training and pass a test.
"Serving as an Election Judge or an Election Coordinator is both demanding and rewarding," said Chicago Election Board Chairwoman Marisel A. Hernandez. "We offer training to all of those who apply, and we are looking to fill vacancies in the coming week."
U.S. citizens who are registered to vote in Cook County can apply at www.chipollworker.com.