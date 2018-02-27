REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,300 Rent You In Streeterville, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Streeterville?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $2,300 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

160 E Illinois St., #804




Listed at $2,300 / month, this 805-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 160 E Illinois St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a residents lounge and a roof deck. Pets aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

240 E Illinois St., #2503




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 240 E Illinois St. It's also listed for $2,300 / month. Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

448 E Ontario St.



Here's a 1,243-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment at 448 E Ontario St. that's going for $2,295 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck, on-site management and a doorman. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

440 N McClurg Ct., #811




Located at 440 N McClurg Ct., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Fortunately for canine owners, dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News