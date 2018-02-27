A Chicago woman won big in the Illinois Lottery while she was doing her laundry.Liyah Sangathit said she was trying to pass the time while at a laundromat, so she went to purchase a lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven in the 6200-block of North Sayre in the Norwood Park neighborhood. She instantly won $1 million while playing a scratch-off $10 Million Cash Bonanza ticket, the Illinois Lottery said."If at first you don't succeed, dust yourself off and play again," Sangathit said of her win. She said she plans to buy a new car.The 7-Eleven that sold the winning ticket will receive a bonus of $10,000, one percent of the prize amount.