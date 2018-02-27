REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Rush & Division, Right Now?

Inside 750 North Dearborn St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Rush & Division are hovering around $1,855 (compared to a $1,474 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Rush & Division rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1164 North Dearborn St., #310




This studio apartment, situated at 1164 North Dearborn St., is listed for $1,125 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1165 North Dearborn St.




Here's a studio apartment at 1165 North Dearborn St., which is going for $1,195 / month.

The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, central heating and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the full listing here.)

1050 North Dearborn St.




Then there's this apartment at 1050 North Dearborn St., listed at $1,300 / month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and built-in shelves. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

1119 North Dearborn St.




Over at 1119 North Dearborn St. (at W Maple St. & N Dearborn Pkwy.), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,385 / month.

In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a doorman.

(View the listing here.)

750 North Dearborn St., #2201




Listed at $1,537 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 750 North Dearborn St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineChicago
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News