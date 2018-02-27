What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Rush & Division, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1164 North Dearborn St., #310
This studio apartment, situated at 1164 North Dearborn St., is listed for $1,125 / month for its 500-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, exposed brick, a ceiling fan and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
1165 North Dearborn St.
Here's a studio apartment at 1165 North Dearborn St., which is going for $1,195 / month.
The building offers on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, central heating and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
1050 North Dearborn St.
Then there's this apartment at 1050 North Dearborn St., listed at $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and built-in shelves. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management.
1119 North Dearborn St.
Over at 1119 North Dearborn St. (at W Maple St. & N Dearborn Pkwy.), there's this studio apartment, going for $1,385 / month.
In the unit, expect to find central heating, hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, on-site laundry and a doorman.
750 North Dearborn St., #2201
Listed at $1,537 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 750 North Dearborn St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.
