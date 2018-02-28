Child dies after being locked inside car at Florida shopping plaza

A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. --
A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities said the child was found inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center on Southwest 97th Avenue and Bird Road.

Police said the child died after being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Witnesses told WPLG that the child's mother works nearby at the Forever Young Spa and forgot that her child was in the car.

They said it's unclear how long the child was in the car, but said the child was unresponsive when the mother discovered him or her.

The mother is currently being interviewed by detectives.

No other details were immediately released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathu.s. & worldFlorida
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News