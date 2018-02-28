REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Lincoln Square, today?

Inside 2100 West Ainslie St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1940 North Ravenswood Ave., #2i




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1940 North Ravenswood Ave.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and on-site laundry. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2100 West Ainslie St., #3n




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 2100 West Ainslie St. It's listed for $1,430 / month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and abundant closet space. Both cats and dogs are permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

4904 N Hoyne Ave., #3n




Here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4904 N Hoyne Ave. (at N Hoyne Ave. & W Ainslie St.) that's also going for $1,430 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2619 Agatite Ave., #3C



Located at 2619 Agatite Ave., here's an 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,400/ month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ample closet space. The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, secured entry, storage space and an elevator. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

