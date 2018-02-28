Satisfy your African food cravings at these 3 new Chicago businesses

Bunny Chow
6979 N. Sheridan Rd. (between Lunt Ave. & Morse Ave.), Rogers Park
New business Bunny Chow is slinging a South African street food, originating from Durban, called "bunny chow" (or just "bunnies"). Owner Antony got his inspiration as a college student in Durban, and he's brought over traditional flavors, as well as some new twists.
"We have kept the classics--spicy lamb, chicken and veggie curries, but also added some new ones like chicken teriyaki, beef stew and a very American Texas chili--all piled high into our fresh baked, hollowed-out bread loaf," he states on the business's Facebook page.
Bunny Chow has just one Yelp review thus far, giving it five stars. Yelper Zaid E., who reviewed Bunny Chow on February 14th, wrote, "Found this bunny place randomly one night. Super cool to have a taste of South Africa up here in Chicago."
Bunny Chow is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-midnight.
The Mukase
1363 W. Wilson Ave. (between Beacon St & Dover St.), Uptown
Photo: NANA AMA B./Yelp
The Mukase is an African restaurant that opened up shop in October. It comes from owner Agyeiwaa Frimpong, and offers West African specialities like jollof rice and peanut butter soup, as well as jerk chicken, fried yams and kelewele (a Ghanain dish of spicy fried plantains).
Yelper James W., the only Yelper to review the restaurant thus far, wrote on December 3rd, "This is a Ghanaian restaurant. I visited recently and had goat with plantains and jollof rice. Everything was nicely cooked and the staff was pleasant and helpful."
The Mukase is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm.
Buna Time Cafe
1552 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Bosworth Ave & Ashland Ave.), Lincoln Park
Photo: SELOT Z./Yelp
Buna Time Cafe is a new cafe featuring single-origin Ethiopian coffee, a variety of teas, pastries, and Ethiopian and American-style brunch.
For coffee and tea drinks, expect to see items like Sidamo roast coffee, mochas, lattes, a flat white, Ethiopian tea and chai tea lattes.
On the brunch menu, there's foule, fava beans simmered with onions and tomatoes served with raw onions and sour cream; "Buna Time Tibs," chopped lamb served with injera bread; and Ethiopian-style scrambled eggs with paprika, red onions, tomatoes and jalapenos. (You can check out the menu here.)
Buna Time Cafe's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Matthew G., who was one of the first users to visit Buna Time Cafe on November 5th, wrote, "Never been to or heard of an Ethiopian coffee joint, but I was pleasantly surprised when I walked in to find a tidy, clean and well-designed store."
And Yelper Stephanie B. wrote: "Lovely new spot in Lincoln Park with excellent authentic coffee and food. Selot, the owner, is wonderful! If you are looking for a new and delicious coffee bar buna time is the place to come!"
Buna Time Cafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.