FOOD & DRINK

'Shata Mediterranean Grill' debuts in Wicker Park

Photo: Charlie P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mediterranean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Wicker Park, called Shata Mediterranean Grill, is located at 2014 W. Division St. (between Damen Ave. and Hoyne Ave.).

This new fast-casual eatery--located in the former Pita Cafe space, which closed last summer--has transformed into Shata. It also appears that the new spot is from the Pita Cafe owners; the website is the same, but redirects to the new menu and concept.

The menu features customizable Mediterranean mainstays. To order, first choose your base: a bowl, wrap or pita. Then, select from an array of protein options like chicken shawarma, kafta kabob or falafel. Finish the dish off by adding sauces like tahini, garlic sauce or mango, as well as toppings like hummus, Turkish salad or yogurt.

Rounding things out is a selection of fresh juices, pop and baklava for dessert. (Take a look at the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Shata Mediterranean Grill has been warmly received by patrons.

Kim L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 7th, said: "Love this new shawarma place on Damen and Division. The staff is always super friendly and welcoming and the food is great."

And Camelia D. said: "Great selection and great Mediterranean food options! Came in on a snowy day and had the lamb pita; I was pleasantly surprised by all of the delicious topping options. Service was fast and friendly."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shata Mediterranean Grill is open Monday-Wednesday from 10am-2am, and Thursday-Sunday from 10am-4am.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News