A new Mediterranean spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Wicker Park, called Shata Mediterranean Grill, is located at 2014 W. Division St. (between Damen Ave. and Hoyne Ave.).
This new fast-casual eatery--located in the former Pita Cafe space, which closed last summer--has transformed into Shata. It also appears that the new spot is from the Pita Cafe owners; the website is the same, but redirects to the new menu and concept.
The menu features customizable Mediterranean mainstays. To order, first choose your base: a bowl, wrap or pita. Then, select from an array of protein options like chicken shawarma, kafta kabob or falafel. Finish the dish off by adding sauces like tahini, garlic sauce or mango, as well as toppings like hummus, Turkish salad or yogurt.
Rounding things out is a selection of fresh juices, pop and baklava for dessert. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Shata Mediterranean Grill has been warmly received by patrons.
Kim L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 7th, said: "Love this new shawarma place on Damen and Division. The staff is always super friendly and welcoming and the food is great."
And Camelia D. said: "Great selection and great Mediterranean food options! Came in on a snowy day and had the lamb pita; I was pleasantly surprised by all of the delicious topping options. Service was fast and friendly."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Shata Mediterranean Grill is open Monday-Wednesday from 10am-2am, and Thursday-Sunday from 10am-4am.
'Shata Mediterranean Grill' debuts in Wicker Park
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News