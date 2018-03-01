REAL ESTATE

Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 9)

Report: Jimmy Butler lists River North condo for $1.45M

NBA star Jimmy Butler has reportedly listed this three-bedroom River North condo for $1.45 million. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago celebrity couple Bill and Giuliana Rancic have listed their Gold Coast mansion for $6.8 million.

Built in 1866, the 8,000-square-foot home at 105 East Bellevue Place was renovated down to the studs just over two years ago, according to the Baird & Warner real estate listing.

RELATED VIDEO: $50 million mansion for sale in Lincoln Park
EMBED More News Videos

A luxurious mansion that spans more than eight city lots hit the market Thursday at a record asking price of $50 million.


The home features five bedroom suites, including a master suite that spans the entire third floor and showcases a 15-foot cathedral ceiling, a spa-quality master bath and two-story bathroom/dressing room.

RELATED VIDEO: See inside the 'most beautiful home for sale in Illinois'
EMBED More News Videos

A sprawling estate in the northern suburbs has just been named the most beautiful home for sale in Illinois by Architectural Digest.



Ideal for entertaining, the home boasts a chef's quality kitchen with slabs of Calcutta marble, multiple Subzero fridges and two full-height wine coolers and a media room with wood-paneled walls, a custom full bar and three large-screen televisions.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Wrigley Mansion' sells for $4.65M
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)


The back deck - accessible from a wall of French doors off the main-floor family room - features an outdoor fireplace, kitchen and large-screen TV.

The home also features an attached, two-car heated garage and a roof deck with stunning lake and city views.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatemansionluxury homesChicagoGold Coast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
See inside Seattle's new tiny house village for homeless women
Lake Forest mansion on Lake Michigan hits market at $15M
Most annoying thing neighbors do
Historic Uptown Theatre to be restored with $75 million renovation
Wiener's Circle could be leaving Lincoln Park
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Show More
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
More News