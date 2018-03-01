REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in the Loop, right now

Inside 1150 South Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in the Loop are hovering around $1,947 (compared to a $1,475 average for Chicago). So how does the low-end pricing on a Loop rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

40 E 9th St., #312




This studio apartment, situated at 40 E 9th St., is listed for $1,250 / month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building features an elevator and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

619 South LaSalle St., #315




Here's a studio apartment at 619 South LaSalle St., which, at 480-square-feet, is going for $1,350 / month.

The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, outdoor space, an elevator and a residents lounge. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, a deck, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

223 East Upper Wacker Dr.




Then there's this apartment at 223 East Upper Wacker Dr., listed at $1,369 / month.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, secured entry and storage space.

(See the listing here.)

1150 South Michigan Ave., #000712




And here's a studio apartment at 1150 South Michigan Ave., which is going for $1,495 / month.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center, a swimming pool and a residents lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

232 East Upper Wacker Dr.




Over at 232 East Upper Wacker Dr., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,537 / month.

In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.

(View the listing here.)
---

