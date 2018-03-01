The cheapest apartment rentals in Streeterville, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Streeterville via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
777 N Michigan Ave., #1402
Listed at $1,400 / month, this studio apartment, located at 777 N Michigan Ave., is 12.5 percent less than the $1,600 / month median rent for a studio in Streeterville.
The building features a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.
253 E Delaware Pl., #11h
This studio apartment, situated at 253 E Delaware Pl., is also listed for $1,400 / month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors and plenty of natural lighting. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed.
474 N Lake Shore Dr., #5301
This studio apartment, situated at 474 N Lake Shore Dr., is listed for $1,550 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, on-site management, an elevator and storage space.
222 E Pearson St., #1405
Over at 222 E Pearson St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,650 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space.
535 N Michigan Ave., #2411
Also listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 535 N Michigan Ave.
The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
223 East Erie St.
And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 223 East Erie St. It's being listed for $1,650 / month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator.
