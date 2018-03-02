Truck driver struck, killed on Dan Ryan near 31st Street, outbound local lanes re-opened

A 32-year-old semi truck driver from Berwyn was struck and killed in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.Illinois State Police said a semi-trailer driver pulled over and ran across lanes of traffic when the driver was struck and killed by another semi-trailer at about 5 a.m. in the local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan south of 31st Street.Police identified the driver as Augstin Perez, 32, of Berwyn. Police said it is not known why the driver got out of his truck.The other driver was transported to Mercy Hospital.All local lanes of the outbound Dan Ryan were closed until about 9 a.m. as police investigated.