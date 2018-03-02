Decapitated woman whose remains were burned in Home Depot parking lot ID'd

A Home Depot in Cypress Park, where a homeless man is suspected of leaving his wife's charred body parts, is shown. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The woman whose remains were found burned in a Cypress Park Home Depot parking lot has been identified. Her decapitated head, which was missing for nearly a month, has also been found, a source tells Eyewitness News.

The coroner's office identified the woman as 31-year-old Tiana Theresa Alfred. The source did not disclose where her head was discovered. An autopsy was deferred pending additional investigation.

The man believed to be Alfred's husband, 56-year-old Valentino Gutierrez, has been charged with murder and arson.

EMBED More News Videos

A 56-year-old man was charged with murder in the death of a person whose remains were found burned in the parking lot of a Cypress Park Home Depot.



Los Angeles police say Gutierrez allegedly killed Alfred on or around Jan. 31 at a Pasadena restaurant near California Boulevard and Arroyo Parkway that had been shuttered and abandoned for some time.

According to police, Gutierrez dismembered the body at the restaurant.

On or around Feb. 1 in the early morning hours, Gutierrez boarded a Gold Line Metro train in Pasadena with a bicycle and the suitcase containing Alfred's remains, officials said. Gutierrez then got off the train at the Lincoln/Cypress Station and rode his bike to the Home Depot parking lot on Figueroa Street at Avenue 22.

Once at the Home Depot, investigators said Gutierrez lit the suitcase on fire and left.

Gutierrez has pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled to appear in court April 5.

If anyone has information pertaining to the case, they are urged to call the LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderhomicidearsonbody foundu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News