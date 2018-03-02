Pasadena police say a man was stabbed early Thursday after a threesome gone wrong.According to police, the 32-year-old man was stabbed several times in the back, chest and once in the hand after two women he had sex with accused him of rape.He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition, officials said.Police said they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Locust Street about 1:49 a.m. and found a bloodied man standing in front of the door.He told them he had befriended two women in Los Angeles and invited them to his duplex, where he said they had consensual sex.At some point the women accused him of rape and attacked him, possibly with knives from his kitchen, though the weapons used were not recovered, police said.Police described one of the women as Latina, about 22 years old, with a heavy build and facial piercings, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt. The other woman was described as Latina, 18, with a medium build and possible facial piercings, wearing light blue pants and a white top.