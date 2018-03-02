What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chicago, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
7845 S Langley Ave., #G
Listed at $550 / month, this studio garden apartment, located at 7845 S Langley Ave. in Grand Crossing, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.
The unit has tile flooring and a kitchenette.
3045 W 63rd St., #200
This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is also listed for $550 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
1248 E 79th St., #203
Then there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 1248 E 79th St. in Avalon Park, listed at $600 / month.
In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has security cameras and on-site management.
7940 S Greenwood Ave.
Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence is located at 7940 S Greenwood Ave in Chatham.
The unit has hardwood floors, good storage space and ample natural lighting.
5634 S Spaulding Ave., #2F
This studio address, situated at 5634 S Spaulding Ave. in Gage Park, is listed for $600 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry and good natural lighting. The building has reserved parking.
7856 South Eberhart Ave.
And here's a studio apartment at 7856 South Eberhart Ave. in Grand Crossing, which is going for $615 / month.
The bright studio has hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of closet space.
