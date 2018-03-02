REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Chicago, Right Now?

5634 S Spaulding Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Chicago are hovering around $1,475. But how does the low-end pricing on a Chicago rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

7845 S Langley Ave., #G




Listed at $550 / month, this studio garden apartment, located at 7845 S Langley Ave. in Grand Crossing, is 52.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Chicago, which is currently estimated at around $1,150 / month.

The unit has tile flooring and a kitchenette.

(See the complete listing here.)

3045 W 63rd St., #200




This studio apartment, situated at 3045 W 63rd St. in Chicago Lawn, is also listed for $550 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1248 E 79th St., #203




Then there's this 500-square-foot apartment at 1248 E 79th St. in Avalon Park, listed at $600 / month.

In the sunny unit, look for hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building has security cameras and on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

7940 S Greenwood Ave.




Listed at $600 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom residence is located at 7940 S Greenwood Ave in Chatham.

The unit has hardwood floors, good storage space and ample natural lighting.

(Here's the listing.)

5634 S Spaulding Ave., #2F



This studio address, situated at 5634 S Spaulding Ave. in Gage Park, is listed for $600 / month.

The unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry and good natural lighting. The building has reserved parking.

(See the listing here.)

7856 South Eberhart Ave.




And here's a studio apartment at 7856 South Eberhart Ave. in Grand Crossing, which is going for $615 / month.

The bright studio has hardwood floors, granite countertops and plenty of closet space.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News