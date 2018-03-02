'Kai Sushi' opens its doors in Lakeview

Looking for a new sushi bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The new arrival to Lakeview, called Kai Sushi, is located at 3819 N. Southport Ave. (between Byron St. & Grace St.).
This new Japanese spot features an extensive menu of sushi and sashimi mainstays, as well as a variety of appetizers and a selection of noodle soups.
For sushi, expect to see popular offerings such as a "Chicago Fire Roll" with salmon, tuna and avocado or a "Super Crunchy Roll" with shrimp tempura, asparagus and cream cheese.
If you're in the mood for something a little different, look for comfort food dishes like spicy curry beef or shrimp tempura udon.
Rounding things out are desserts like green tea or mochi ice cream. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
The newcomer has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
William W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 26th, said: "Solid sushi on Southport. Sashimi was fresh and tasty. Rolls were solid. Shrimp tempura was solid. Friendly service. BYOB."
Yelper Bono I. added: "By far my favorite Japanese restaurant in all of Chicago! Its always fresh and very tasty. The service is always pleasant."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Kai Sushi is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday from 11am-11pm, Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-9pm.
