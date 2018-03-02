FOOD & DRINK

'It's Greek To You' debuts in Andersonville

Photo: Wendy E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Greek spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called It's Greek To You, the new addition is located at 5449 N. Clark St. (between Rascher Ave & Catalpa Ave) in Andersonville.

This new eatery--located in the former Sunshine Cafe sushi spot, which closed in 2016--specializes in an array of classic Greek dishes like gyros, salads and charcoal-grilled skewers on pita and baguettes.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like the "Village Salad" with imported feta cheese and Kalamata olives, pork skewers on baguette bread and chicken souvlaki served in pita bread with fresh tomatoes and tzatziki yogurt sauce.

There's a variety of sides on offer, too, such as French fries, rice pilaf and oven-roasted potatoes.

Rounding things out is a selection of Greek desserts like orange cake with simple syrup and baklava.

It's Greek To You has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Emily J. added: "I was pleasantly surprised in my restaurant discovery! I got the chicken gyro with Greek fries. Both were delicious!! Seriously SO good! I wouldn't change a single thing."

And Bob B. said: "This is a small classic Greek diner, with a great pedigree and a fabulous fresh flavor. Started by the chef and co-owner of Mythos, on Montrose, it has all the classic Greek dishes: saganaki, souvlaki, keftedes, and many others, but with a great fresh flavor."

It's Greek To You is now open at 5449 N Clark St., so swing on by to take a peek.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Alessi presents: 'In The Kitchen' with Caitlin Meade
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Hungry for pizza? These 4 new Chicago spots have you covered
IHOP offering 60 cent pancakes today
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News