What does $2,200 rent you in Chicago, today?

1 West Superior St. (River North)
Listed at $2,200 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1 West Superior St.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
1407 S Michigan Ave., #709 (Near South Side)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1407 S Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $2,200 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
512 N McClurg Ct., #5505 (Streeterville)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 512 N McClurg Ct. that's going for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
510 W Erie St., #1504 (River North)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 510 W Erie St. It's listed for $2,200 / month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and additional storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
474 N Lake Shore Dr., #5004 (Streeterville)
Located at 474 N Lake Shore Dr., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,200/ month.
In the fiftieth-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.
