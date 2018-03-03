Police: 'Large disturbance' involving juveniles at North Riverside Mall

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded Saturday to a "very large disturbance involving juveniles" at North Riverside Mall, according to North Riverside Police Chief Deborah Garcia.

Garcia said that no injuries have been reported. One person has been arrested, but charges are currently unknown.

Police on the scene said that they had to disperse large groups but would not comment further.

An ABC7 crew on the scene said there appeared to be squad cars from multiple police departments at the mall.
