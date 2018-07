A Yorkville man has won $1 million playing a scratch-off game, the Illinois Lottery said Monday.Peter Stevenson bought the Million $$ Match ticket at a Jewel-Osco at 1177 S. Main St. in Lombard. Stevenson didn't believe he won until he was reassured by a store clerk, the Illinois Lottery said.The store will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the ticket.The Million $$ Match has three top prizes of $5 million, one of which has not been claimed.