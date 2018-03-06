FOOD & DRINK

'The Esquire Champagne Room' debuts in Gold Coast

Photo: Kurt B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new champagne bar to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Located at 58 E. Oak St. (between N. Michigan Ave. & Rush St.) in the Gold Coast, the new arrival is called The Esquire Champagne Room.

This new high-end lounge is located on the third level of Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse inside the Esquire Theater.

The Esquire features an extensive list of champagne, wine and hors d'oeuvres. If you're coming for the bubbly, expect to see a dozen on offer by the glass, including a 2006 Dom Perignon and Medici Ermete from Italy. Look for more than two dozen sparkling wines offered by the bottle, too.

There's a selection of white, red or rose wines on offer, as well as signature champagne cocktails, like an Amaro Montenegro spritzer and a "Honey Comb Spritz" with sparkling rose and honey syrup.

If you're in the mood for a bite to pair with your bubbly, there are hors d'oeuvres like oysters on the half shell and foie gras mousse with apricot jam, as well as caviar service. (You can take a look at the full selection of offerings here.)

The Esquire Champagne Room has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Rekha R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 25th, said: "This place has impeccable service! Staff does a great job helping you select your favorite new bubbly, and they are very attentive without being too intrusive. "

Yelper Kurt B. added: "First time here and very impressed with the Champagne selection and the atmosphere. They have only been open for a little bit but they have everything down pat. Small, quaint and very well done."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Esquire Champagne Room is open Tuesday-Thursday from 6pm-11pm and Friday, and Saturday from 6pm-midnight. (It's closed on Sunday and Monday.)
