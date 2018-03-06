What does $1,900 rent you in Chicago, today?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
1305 S Michigan Ave., #610 (Near South Side)
Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1305 S Michigan Ave.
In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed.
1150 Lake Shore Dr., #15b (Gold Coast)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1150 Lake Shore Dr. It's also listed for $1,900 / month for its 900 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the sunny condo, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.
300 East Erie St. (Streeterville)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 300 East Erie St. (at N McClurg Court) that's going for $1,900 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
324 West North Ave. (Old Town)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 324 West North Ave. It's listed for $1,900 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
2626 N Lakeview Ave., #1304 (Lincoln Park)
Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2626 N Lakeview Ave.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit has a dishwasher, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
