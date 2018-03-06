REAL ESTATE

What does $1,900 rent you in Chicago, today?

324 West North Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chicago? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Chicago with a budget of $1,900 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

1305 S Michigan Ave., #610 (Near South Side)




Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 1305 S Michigan Ave.

In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and ample natural lighting. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1150 Lake Shore Dr., #15b (Gold Coast)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1150 Lake Shore Dr. It's also listed for $1,900 / month for its 900 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry. In the sunny condo, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony and granite countertops. Pets aren't welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

300 East Erie St. (Streeterville)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 300 East Erie St. (at N McClurg Court) that's going for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, built-in storage features and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

324 West North Ave. (Old Town)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 324 West North Ave. It's listed for $1,900 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2626 N Lakeview Ave., #1304 (Lincoln Park)




Listed at $1,900 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2626 N Lakeview Ave.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit has a dishwasher, built-in storage features and good natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News