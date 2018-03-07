Felon accused of killing Cmdr. Paul Bauer appears in court

Shomari Legghette, 44

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A convicted felon accused of killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Shomari Legghette, 44, has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated use of a weapon by a felon and drug charges.

According to investigators, Legghette had been on the run from police last month. They said Bauer spotted the man and chased him to an outer stairwell of the Thompson Center, where they struggled. Prosecutors said that's when Legghette fired seven shots, hitting Bauer six times in the head, neck, back, torso and wrist.

Bauer, 53, was pronounced dead later that day at a hospital. Police said he never had the chance to fire his gun.

When officers arrested Legghette, they said he had a firearm along with heroin, crack cocaine and cash. He was also allegedly wearing body armor.

Legghette, whose criminal record includes a conviction for armed robbery, appeared in court heavily guarded. The case was continued to Friday, when an announcement of an indictment is expected.

He is being held without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago police departmentchicago shootingpolice shootingchicago violence
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News