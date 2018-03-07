BUSINESS

'Comma Wellness Spa' now open in Wicker Park

Photo: Comma Wellness Spa/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new massage studio? A new business is here to help. Located at 2038 W. Division St. (between Damen Ave & Hoyne Ave) in Wicker Park, the fresh arrival is called Comma Wellness Spa.

This new spa specializes in manipulative massage therapy, according to the business' website, and offers a variety of services for individuals experiencing chronic pain.

Expect to see offerings such as Swedish massage, a light-to-medium pressure treatment; deep tissue massage, which aims to aid patients with chronic pain; and sports massage to help patients reduce the risk of injury.

There are reflexology and foot massage sessions on offer, too. (You can check out the full list of services here.)

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Daniel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 1st, said: "I came for the one-hour massage. I was tired, my body was sore and aching. Then it was amazing. Sam is excellent, very skillful. After the hour, I can feel the difference."

Yelper Alex O. added: "Great massage! I've been getting massages for years but this spot got the real and best massage technique."

Head on over to check it out: Comma Wellness Spa is open daily from 11am-9pm.
