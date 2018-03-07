REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Streeterville, today?

445 East Ohio St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Streeterville? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

260 E Chestnut St., #514




Listed at $1,500 / month, this apartment is located at 260 E Chestnut St.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, carpeting and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

445 East Ohio St., #23c



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 445 East Ohio St. (at N Lake Shore Drive) that's going for $1,480 / month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

333 East Ontario St.




Located at 333 East Ontario St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,404/ month.

The carpeted unit has generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. The building has a fitness center, a garden, a sundeck, a swimming pool and on-site management. There's also garage parking.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What does $2,000 rent you in Evanston?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Wicker Park
What does $1,700 rent you in Chicago?
What's the priciest residential rental available in Chicago?
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News