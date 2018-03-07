What's the cheapest rental available in the Gold Coast, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Gold Coast via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Chicago neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1347 North Dearborn St., #208
Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1347 North Dearborn St., is 11 percent less than the $1,343 / month median rent for a studio in the Gold Coast.
The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
21 W Goethe St.
This apartment, situated at 21 W Goethe St., is listed for $1,249 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1344 North Dearborn St., #6b
Here's a studio condo at 1344 North Dearborn St., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,250 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome
(See the full listing here.)
1300 North Astor St.
This studio apartment, situated at 1300 North Astor St., is listed for $1,335 / month.
In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service, outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(See the listing here.)
1313 N Ritchie Ct., #1006
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1313 N Ritchie Ct., which is going for $1,350 / month.
The building features a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site laundry . In the bright unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the listing here.)
1504 N Dearborn St., #309
Over at 1504 N Dearborn St., there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, going for $1,410 / month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, good natural lighting, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, generous closet space and ceiling fans. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
(View the listing here.)
1435 N Dearborn St., #4A
Listed at $1,445 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1435 N Dearborn St.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a fireplace, ceiling fans, good cabinet space and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
60 E Scott St., #404
And finally, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 60 E Scott St. It's being listed for $1,475 / month.
In the sunny unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and on-site laundry.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
