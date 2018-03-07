Polling places changed for 58 precincts in Cook County

CHICAGO (WLS) --Cook County Clerk David Orr said Wednesday that voters in 58 precincts will have new polling places for the March 20 gubernatorial primary.
Orr said the 1,000 polling places in Cook County are primarily in public buildings, but can change for reasons including safety issues, construction projects or space constraints.
Voters affected by these changes will receive a postcard notifying them of the change.
CLICK HERE for a full list of polling places that have changed and their new locations.