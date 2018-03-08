BUSINESS

Home Depot investing $50 million to increase pool of construction workers

This Nov. 14, 2011, file photo shows a Home Depot store in Edmond, Okla. Home Depot is expected to report its earnings Tuesday, May 15, 2012. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Home Depot is investing $50 million to grow the nation's pool of construction workers over the next decade.

The initiative aims to train 20,000 people as construction workers, helping to ease a shortage that has slowed the pace of home building and driven up housing prices.

Home Depot will direct its training efforts toward veterans and U.S. Army soldiers returning to civilian life, high school students and disadvantaged youth

Home Depot has already begun to train members of the military at two American bases. The company will soon reach out to veterans. Recruitment in high schools will ramp up in the 2019 school year.

For more information, anyone interested in receiving training can contact Home Depot's nonprofit partner at contactHBI@hbi.org.
