'Firenze Italian Street Food' makes West Loop debut with sandwiches & more

Photo: Firenze Italian Street Food/Yelp

By Hoodline
If sandwiches are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Firenze Italian Street Food, the newcomer is located at 131 N. Clinton St. (between Washington Blvd. & Randolph St.) in the West Loop.

This newcomer--located in the Chicago French Market--specializes in customizable, Florence-inspired sandwiches and salads.

To order, customers first start by choosing a base like schiacciata bread, marinated kale, mixed greens or an antipasto plate. Then you can select a sauce such as basil pesto, mushroom truffle cream or spicy pepper.

Fill your selection with a variety of proteins like prosciutto, salami or turkey; cheeses such as fresh mozzarella or whipped ricotta; and veggies like roasted peppers or eggplant.

There are signature sandwiches on offer, too, like the caprese with mozzarella, tomato and roasted eggplant. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Joanne N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 5th, said: "This place is great! Stopped here for lunch on Saturday and we loved it. Really authentic Italian sandwiches: we had the spicy Italian and the caprese, and both were unreal. Best place in the French Market by far!"

Yelper Daniel J. added: "This place is amazing! Bread is fantastic--feels like I'm back in Italy. Can't miss the sandwiches; like nothing else in Chicago! Fresh cooked vegetables...chopped Italian salad is on point."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Firenze Italian Street Food is open weekdays from 10:30am-7:30pm, and Saturday from 10:30am-5:30pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
