Renting in Chicago: What will $1,400 get you?

3130 N Lake Shore Dr., #1202 (Lake View)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this studio apartment is located at 3130 N Lake Shore Dr.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
777 N Michigan Ave., #1402 (Streeterville)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 777 N Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,400 / month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the sunny apartment, there are hardwood floors and built-in storage features. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5126 S Kimbark Ave., #3w (Hyde Park)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5126 S Kimbark Ave. that's going for $1,400 / month.
In the bright unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and exposed brick walls. The building boasts outdoor space and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
(See the full listing here.)
5100 N Marine Dr., #26G (Uptown)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5100 N Marine Dr. It's listed for $1,400 / month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. The unit has carpeted floors, high ceilings, generous storage space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
817 West Lakeside Pl. (Uptown)
Located at 817 West Lakeside Pl., here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,400/ month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts a roof deck, storage space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1317 West 19th St. (Lower West Side)
Listed at $1,400 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1317 West 19th Street.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural lighting. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
