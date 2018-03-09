A new Mexican spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Taco Madre, the new addition is located at 823 S. State St. (between Polk St. & 9th St.) in the Loop.
This is the sixth outpost for the Illinois-based Mexican eatery, with another location in St. Charles in the works as well, according to its website.
The menu features a wide range of options, including breakfast dishes, tacos, burritos, salads and more.
Expect to see speciality tacos with mahi mahi, chipotle mayo and pico de gallo; chopped steak with chorizo and jalapeno and American-style tacos with Mexican shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Switching over to entrees, there are dishes such as chile rellenos, tampiquena grilled steak topped with cheese enchilada and sauteed chicken, steak and chorizo with bell peppers.
Rounding things out are desserts like fried ice cream, churros and flan. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The newcomer has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Seb W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 6th, said: "I walked in yesterday and glad I did. It was their opening day. I ordered the steak tacos and they were so good! Such a value for the quality, nice tender steak."
And Joe S. said: "I've been to all of the Taco Madre locations and this one did not disappoint! Service was prompt and friendly and the food was amazing as usual. I'm glad my hometown of Chicago has finally got this gem of an addition!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Taco Madre is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-1pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Mexican Spot 'Taco Madre' Debuts In The Loop
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News