What will $1,500 rent you in Near South Side, right now?

1200 S Michigan Ave.
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1200 South Michigan Ave.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. The building boasts outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
1620 S Michigan Ave., #723
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1620 S Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month.
In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a balcony and high ceilings. Pets aren't welcome.
1142 S Michigan Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1142 South Michigan Ave. that's going for $1,400 / month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. The sunlit unit has stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring and generous storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
---
