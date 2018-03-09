REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Near South Side, right now?

1200 South Michigan Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Near South Side? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in this Chicago neighborhood if you've got $1,500 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for the listings.

1200 S Michigan Ave.




Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1200 South Michigan Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of carpeting and laminate flooring, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. The building boasts outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, secured entry and on-site management. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1620 S Michigan Ave., #723



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo located at 1620 S Michigan Ave. It's also listed for $1,500 / month.

In the sunny unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, a balcony and high ceilings. Pets aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1142 S Michigan Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 1142 South Michigan Ave. that's going for $1,400 / month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and on-site management. The sunlit unit has stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring and generous storage space. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

