Local gymnast abused by Nassar holds fundraiser in support of fellow survivors

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --A Naperville deli is helping a local gymnast who was abused by Dr. Larry Nassar give voice to other abuse victims.
Hannah Morrow has partnered with "Speak Your Silence," which seeks to help abuse victims tell their stories.
In support of that effort, McAlister's Deli in Naperville donated 15 percent of its sales Saturday to "Speak Your Silence" in Morrow's name. McAlister's is open until 10 p.m. Saturday.
Morrow will hold another fundraiser Sunday at 9 a.m. at MPG Fitness in Plainfield.