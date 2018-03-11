Woman jumps from window to escape South Side fire

A fire broke out early Sunday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South SideFirefighters responded about 4 a.m. to a still and box fire blazing in an occupied one-and-a-half story building in the 7100 block of South Wolcott Ave., according to Chicago Fire Media.A 33-year-old woman jumped from the second floor to escape the fire and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with minor injuries. A 57-year-old woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.Three other residents of the building refused medical attention, fire officials said.No further information was immediately available.