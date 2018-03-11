HEALTH & FITNESS

Salmonella outbreak linked to guinea pigs

AP file photo of guinea pigs. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro)

CNN
A multistate outbreak of salmonella has been linked to pet guinea pigs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine people have been infected in eight states, and one person has been hospitalized, but no deaths have been reported.

A continuing investigation by the CDC, several states and the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has found evidence that contact with pet guinea pigs is the likely source of the salmonella outbreak.

The illnesses started between July 17, 2015, and December 15.

Most people infected with salmonella experience symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness lasts about four to seven days.

Most people recover without treatment, but in some cases, the diarrhea can be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized. In rare cases, salmonella can cause death unless a patient receives prompt treatment with antibiotics.

Children younger than 5, adults older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems should take extra precautions.

The CDC said in Tuesday's announcement that this outbreak is a reminder that pet rodents such as guinea pigs can carry Salmonella bacteria even when they look healthy and clean, regardless of where they are purchased or adopted.

The CDC offers these tips for pets and health:

-- Pick the right pet. Rodents are not recommended as pets for children younger than 5, pregnant women, elderly adults or people with weakened immune systems, because these groups are at greater risk for serious illness. Pet rodents should not be kept in child care centers, schools or other facilities with children younger than 5.

-- Always wash your hands after touching, feeding or caring for pet rodents or cleaning their habitats.

-- Do not kiss, nuzzle or hold pet rodents close to your face. Never eat, drink or smoke while playing with or caring for your pet rodent.

-- Keep pet rodents, food and water bowls, and other supplies out of the kitchen or other areas where food is prepared, served or consumed.

-- Tell your health care provider that you have been around pet rodents, whether at home or away from the home, especially if you are sick or have been bitten or scratched. Some germs carried by rodents can cause serious and life-threatening illness.

-- Do not release unwanted pet rodents into the wild. Many pet retailers, pet stores, local animal shelters, zoos or animal rescues accept unwanted pets.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsalmonellau.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Monster truck delights children's hospital patients
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Consumer Reports: Best dishwasher detergents
FDA recalls heart meds that may be tainted by carcinogen
ADHD study links teens' symptoms with digital media use
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed by demon
Bail denied for Ind. man charged in sex abuse of 2 Lincoln Park girls
Wedding dress mix-up discovered 30 years after wedding
CPD officers injured in squad car crash near United Center
Girl, 5, struck and killed by car in South Lawndale
Possible draft of CPD consent decree leaked
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Lay's new chip flavors include Giordano's Deep Dish Pizza
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
More News