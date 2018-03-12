REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Ukrainian Village, today?

1121 North Campbell Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Ukrainian Village? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this Chicago neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

2106 W Thomas St., #1




Listed at $1,500 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2106 W Thomas St.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, ceiling fans, generous closet space, a deck and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. Pets aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1121 N Campbell Ave., #1



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 1121 North Campbell Ave. It's listed for $1,475 / month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, both air conditioning and central heating, and great natural lighting. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2125 W Division St., #2




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2125 West Division St. that's going for $1,450 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and granite countertops. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
