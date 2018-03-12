What Does $1,300 Rent You In Chicago, Today?

Read on for the listings.
3504 W Grace St., #2 (Irving Park)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 3504 W Grace St. It's listed for $1,300 / month for its 700 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted. The building has on-site laundry.
5756 N Campbell Ave., #2 (West Ridge)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 5756 N Campbell Ave. that's going for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, exposed bricks, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, generous closet space, high ceilings, built-in storage features and a private deck. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
2454 W Estes Ave. #1 (West Ridge)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop that's located at 2454 West Estes Ave. It's listed for $1,300 / month.
In the sunny unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
5422 W Agatite Ave., #2 (Portage Park)
Located at 5422 W Agatite Ave., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,300/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ample closet space and great natural lighting. Building amenities include on-site laundry and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
516 W Melrose St., #401 (Lake View)
Listed at $1,300 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 516 West Melrose St.
In the bright unit, you can expect hardwood floors, plenty of cabinet space and generous closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed.
3660 N Lake Shore Dr., #2409 (Lake View)
Located at 3660 North Lake Shore Dr., here's a 540-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,300 / month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a Murphy bed. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and on-site management. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
