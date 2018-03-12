Man, 32, charged in NW Indiana double homicide

Ross Stacy, 32, was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend. (Indiana State Police)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old man was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend in Pulaski County in Northwest Indiana.

Ross Stacy, 32, is accused of killing Loss Stacy, 59, and Mary Kurek, 56, of Gary, Indiana.

A family member discovered the bodies while checking on the victims at Loss Stacy's home in the 3900-block of West County Road 200 North on Friday after not hearing from them for several days, according to Indiana State Police. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports, according to police.

Ross Stacy was arrested early Saturday. He is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.
