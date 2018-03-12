Residents can vote on 'ultimate guide' to Chicago for Amazon pitch

As part of the "Chicago is All In for Amazon" campaign, a contest is asking Chicagoans to vote for their favorite local attractions to create the "ultimate guide" to the city for Amazon.People are invited to go online and vote from Monday through Friday at midnight. There are seven categories that reflect the attributes Amazon is looking for in their future home: Entertainment and culture, restaurants and bars, neighborhood pride, transportation, education, recreation and leisure, and morning radio or television.to vote on the Ultimate Amazon Guide to Chicago.